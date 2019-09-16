Cow thief arrested after stealing five calves from stockyard in Bedford County, officials say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing calves in Bedford County.

Authorities arrested Eric Bullins, 40, on Monday on a grand larceny charge for the calves, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office received a call on Aug. 12 from the Springlake Stockyard, reporting five stolen calves.

The investigation led authorities to the suspect in North Carolina, who admitted to stealing the calves.

Bullins was arrested in North Carolina on a fugitive warrant and then arrested on suspicion of grand larceny upon his return to Bedford County, according to the sheriff's office.

The calves were returned to their owner.

Bullins was released on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.