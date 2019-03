BEDFORD, Va. - Crews are responding to a house fire in Bedford Monday morning.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Dickerson Mill Road, which is near the Post Hollow Road intersection.

Dickerson Mill Road is partially blocked.

A neighbor tells 10 News that the couple who lived there have been in the neighborhood for over 20 years.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene learning more.

