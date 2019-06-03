Crews rescue person trapped inside van after multi-vehicle wreck in Forest

FOREST, Va. - Emergency crews in Forest rescued a person trapped inside a car after a multi-vehicle wreck on Monday morning.

Several vehicles collided on Forest Road, and one ended up on its side. According to state police, the driver of a silver vehicle caused the crash by driving recklessly.

The person who was trapped has been taken to the hospital, according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. There's no word yet of any other injuries.

Forest Road is blocked in both directions.

10 News has a reporter there to learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.