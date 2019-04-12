Crews launching boats to search James River in Bedford County

BIG ISLAND, Va. - Crews are launching boats and searching the James River in Bedford County.

There is a heavy police, fire and rescue presence, according to the 10 News crew on the scene.

Crews are focusing eastern bank of the James River, one mile north of the paper mill.

The boats are being launched from Big Island, where Hunting Creek intersects with the James River off Route 604.

