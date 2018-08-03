Crews work to repair roads, sewer lines after flooding rain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Work continues to repair roads and sewer lines in Campbell and Bedford counties damaged by Thursday's rain.

On Spring Lake Road, a storm drain and sewer pipe had been heavily damaged when the ground around them got washed away.

The repair crew had to set up a temporary sewer pipe system.

Tim Penick, who was onsite, said the nonstop work has been tough, but that's why crews like the one on Spring Lake Road exist.

He said he's dealt with natural disaster repair work like this before, especially a couple of years ago, after the derecho.

But the damage caused by this rain is by far the biggest water-related natural disaster with which he's had to deal.

"We've seen a couple of homes completely destroyed. This is by far the larger scale issue, but all in all, I think it's been relatively okay," said Penick.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.