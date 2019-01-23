Death of Bedford County high school senior ruled an accidental shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - An incident where a local high schooler shot himself in the head has now been ruled an accidental shooting, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Bedford County deputies responded to a 911 call from Wycliffe Street around 12:45 a.m. January 8. When they arrived, witnesses told them that 18-year-old Nicholas Bernard, a senior at Liberty High School, had shot himself.

Bernard was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by helicopter, where he later died.

Below is the official statement from Liberty High School:

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we confirm the recent death of Nick Bernard, Liberty High School senior. Nick was well-known by both students and faculty for his natural ability to bring joy to the campus. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him. We extend our deepest sympathy to Nick’s family, friends and the Bedford Community. Grief support will continue to be available for any students or staff who may need emotional help during this difficult time."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.