Deputy, K-9 okay after car slams into his patrol vehicle in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Saturday afternoon involving a deputy in Bedford County.

Sgt. Kevin Hatcher had a close call while responding to a three-vehicle crash on Route 460 west of Bedford, in the Viillamont area, during Saturday's winter storm, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Above is dashcam footage from the incident.

Around 3:30 p.m., as Hatcher was outside his car, dashcam video shows the moment another car hit his cruiser and then another vehicle.

The sergeant's K-9, Max, was in the back seat when it happened but wasn't hurt.

There is no word on whether the driver will face charges.

