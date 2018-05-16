Dogwood tree planted in front of Bedford County Sheriff's Office in honor of law enforcement

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va.- - In honor of National Police Week, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office held an intimate ceremony Wednesday morning. A special dogwood tree was planted in front of the Sheriff's Office along with a permanent plaque in front of the tree to commemorate the special event.

This is the first time the Bedford County Sheriff's Office has held its own event in honor of law enforcement officers.

"It's something special for all law enforcement that were here and the ones that couldn't be here. We've had a lot of calls from sheriffs and chiefs that could not make it because of other commitments," said Sheriff Mike Brown.

The Boys with a Dream were special guests at the event. They said a prayer around the tree as part of the dedication.

