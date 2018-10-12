Route 460 reopens after tree blocks road for hours in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Route 460 is now back open. It was closed for over three hours in Bedford County after a tree fell on a power line.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police are warning drivers about a major traffic issue on Route 460 in Bedford County.

Route 460 is blocked in both directions near Villamont Road, which is by the Blue Ridge and Montvale area.

A tree fell on a power line in that area, according to state police. The first report came in shortly before 3 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Appalachian Power crews are on the way.

There's no detour set up at this time, and no estimate for when lanes may reopen.

