Driver becomes trapped after tanker truck rolls over on Route 460

BEDFORD, Va. - A tanker truck driver became trapped after a rollover on Route 460 in Bedford Tuesday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m., emergency personnel responded to multiple reports of an overturned tanker truck close to the Magnolia Drive intersection. It was traveling west when it lost control.

Crews arrived to find a pressurized tanker truck on its side with the driver trapped inside. They quickly determined that nothing was leaking from the tank, and started to help the driver.

The driver was removed and taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating.

One westbound lane is closed. Expect delays.

