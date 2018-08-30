Driver flown to hospital after getting trapped under farm tractor

BEDFORD, Va. - A driver had to be flown to the hospital after getting stuck under a farm tractor.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Wyatts Way in Bedford, close to the Leesville Road intersection.

The driver of the car was trapped under a tractor when first responders arrived. Rescuers were able to remove the driver, who then had to be flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The driver's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bedford Fire Department

