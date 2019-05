BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after the pickup truck he was driving crashed in Bedford County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the scene of the crash in the 2000 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike just after 1:30 p.m.

The driver had to be removed from the Ford pickup truck and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

