Duo charged after high-speed late night motorcycle chase through Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested two people early Wednesday morning after a high-speed motorcycle chase ended in a crash.

About 1:10 a.m., a Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy saw a motorcycle driving fast heading south on U.S. Route 221.

The deputy said the motorcycle didn't stop at the red light at the intersection of Perrowville Road, so he activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the motorcycle.

The motorcycle kept driving. During a chase that the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said lasted 89 miles, the motorcycle exceeded speeds of 90 mph and at one point, entered Lynchburg city limits.

At 2:20 a.m., the motorcycle crashed on Greenwood Street in Bedford town limits, and the driver and passenger ran away before being arrested after a short search of the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle's driver, Matthew Waltz, 29, of Roseland, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony eluding police, driving with a suspended license, not having a motorcycle license, improper registration of the motorcycle, no insurance, disregarding traffic signals and resisting arrest.

Waltz's passenger, Alisha Carroll, 29, of Forest, Virginia, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Waltz and Carroll were transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital and were released after being medically cleared.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the pursuit by the Virginia State Police and Bedford Police Department.

