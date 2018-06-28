Forest man charged with 6 child sex crimes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities charged a 63-year-old Forest man with multiple child sex crimes.

Stephen Kilpatrick was arrested Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the online sexual exploitation of a child.

He was taken into custody by investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who were assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force when he traveled to meet someone who he believed to be an underage woman, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kilpatrick now faces three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

He was taken to the adult detention center in Bedford.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information involving this crime, they are asked to contact the Southern Virginia ICAC at 434-534-9521.

