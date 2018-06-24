Forest Volunteer Fire crews rescue two from head-on collision, one seriously injured.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One driver was rescued after being trapped underneath their car, and one was sent to the hospital after a head-on crash.

Forest Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the intersection of Forest Road and Settlers Way in Bedford County Saturday night around 8.

Once they arrived, multiple crews had to free a driver stuck underneath a car.

The other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was clear by 10 p.m.

