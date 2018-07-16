Girl dies as car swerves to avoid deer in Bedford County, witness says

BEDFORD, Va. - State police are at the scene after a deadly crash happened on Goode Road in Bedford County.

While a car was heading north toward U.S. Route 221, a deer came out in front of the driver, who swerved and lost control of the car, which ran off the road and overturned, according to a witness.

The passenger in the car, who police said is a juvenile female, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated.

One lane is now open as the crash remains under investigation.

