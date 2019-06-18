Items stolen from several cars in Bedford County, no arrests made

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief.

Several people reported items missing from cars in the Lake Vista area on Wednesday. Electronics and credit cards were some of the things that were taken.

Video shows a possible suspect, who appears to be a tall white man with long hair, wearing a baseball cap and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford County deputies at 540-586-7827.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.