Items stolen from several cars in Bedford County, no arrests made

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief. 

Several people reported items missing from cars in the Lake Vista area on Wednesday. Electronics and credit cards were some of the things that were taken. 

Video shows a possible suspect, who appears to be a tall white man with long hair, wearing a baseball cap and a backpack. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford County deputies at 540-586-7827. 

