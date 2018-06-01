Everyone safe after overnight rescue on James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - - UPDATE

Everyone is safe following an overnight rescue along the James River, according to Bedford County Fire and Rescue Special Operations Command.

The public safety director says the search started at 1:16 a.m. Friday and ended at 3:30 a.m.

Amherst County and Monelison units also helped with the rescue. They met halfway on the James River and were able to get the victims safely out on VES Road in Lynchburg.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to Bedford County Fire and Rescue Special Operations Command, a rescue is currently underway at the James River near Holcomb Rock Dam power plant.

Amherst County dispatch says crews were called in to help around 2 a.m. Two people are still in the water, and officials say they are hanging on to a group of trees.

This is a developing story.

