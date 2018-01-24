January has been the busiest month ever for the Bedford Fire Department

BEDFORD, Va. - Things are heating up for the Bedford Fire Department. They say January has been their busiest month ever, responding to a fire call nearly every day in the month.

To name a few, last Wednesday, Jan. 17 the Bedford Fire Department was called out to a log cabin fire that cost a couple their home, and last night a barn fire that killed several animals. This is two of more than a dozen fires the department has had to put out this year and it's only Jan. 23.

“It gets tiresome. But everybody here is dedicated to the cause and we're here to help and do everything that we can," Lt. Nicholas Rice said.

Firefighters say from the time they get the call they are out the door in two to three minutes and on-scene within five to seven minutes if it's in town or the county.

"We still answer 100 percent of our calls that come out and we have yet to turn one over in 129 years and we certainly don't ever want to see that happen," Rice said.

The department has been called out to close to 100 calls this month, ranging from EMS emergencies to car crashes. They say this has been their busiest month ever.

"We are very fortunate to have members who are engaged, who want to do the job, who truly enjoy giving back to the community and protecting our community," Rice said.

The Bedford Fire Department is made up of 44 volunteer firefighters and is close to reaching its cap of 50, but officials say they could always use a few more hands.

"The more hands on deck, the better. It's just like any other kind of job. The more people you have, the faster it goes," Rice said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.