Lawnmower starts fire that destroyed Bedford County home

HUDDLESTON, Va. - A Bedford County family is out of their house Thursday after a lawnmower caused a fire.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Amos Bridge Road in the Huddleston area around 4:45 p.m.

The homeowner called because his lawnmower caught fire.

Before he knew it, the entire side of his house was on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire out, but because of the conditions, they needed a lot of manpower to do it.

"The heat, that's the reason we had multiple companies assist us. When you're wearing this turnout gear and you can't make... but about one trip on the air bottle and you need a break, you need some rehab so you won't get dehydrated," said Huddleston Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Wayne Overstreet.

The family is missing a small dog they're hoping just ran away.

The house is a complete loss but cost estimates are still pending.

