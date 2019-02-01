Leaving his mark: beloved printshop owner retires

BEDFORD, Va. - It's time to say goodbye to Bob.

Robert Harris is beloved by many in the community. As of Friday, he’s in retirement -- at age 88 -- and Harris Printing is closing down.

People came to his business to thank him for his work.

“You've done a lot for a whole lot of people,” one man said.

For more than 40 years, he’s left his mark on cards, folders, forms and more for businesses, schools and government workers, including for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

“They think of him as a community leader,” Capt. Timothy Hayden said. “Everybody knew Bob Harris. He's almost like a legend.”

Hayden has been with the sheriff's office since 1985 and remembers, when he was a kid, talking to Harris. He remembers everyone he knew thinking highly of Harris back then.

“He does quality work. He's just an all-around good guy even when he's not a printer.”

Former employees said Harris deserves some time to take it easy.

“He was just an outstanding man to work with,” said Rebecca Turpin, who used to work for Harris.

He’s leaving with decades of memories. He started the business in his basement in 1978.

He took an old press -- made in 1910 -- that a newspaper want to throw out. He’s kept it running, even using it earlier this year.

His methods were old school, including making negatives in order to print copies in high volume.

His clients were local, and he cared about them.

“Treating them right and giving them a good price. That's the main thing,” Harris said.

He wasn’t expecting the attention Friday.

“I'm surprised to meet so many people that saw my work, you know,” he said.

Family members told him they admire him.

“He's done a fantastic job and I love him with all my heart,” said Sharon Thomas, Harris' niece.

His daughter, Carol Davis, who’s been working for him for the last decade, says he's caring, kind and calm. He says he’s made a lot of sacrifices and has been a wonderful father.

“He's a dedicated, trustworthy person. If you asked him for a dime, he'll find a way to give it to you,” Davis said.

The printshop is closing up after 38 years of operating on West Franklin Street. Bob Harris is looking to sell the building and the equipment inside. He'd like to see someone take over the business and he said he's willing to help train the next person who would want to run it.

His last creation is the legacy he’s leaving behind.

