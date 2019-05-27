Local events honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

BEDFORD, Va. - America is pausing to remember its fallen veterans on Memorial Day. Across the country, parades and other events will be held and people will visit veterans' graves.

Here are some of the events being held locally:

- The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Alex Kershaw will be the keynote speaker. He has written multiple books about World War II, including one detailing the losses the town of Bedford suffered.

- The Greenwood and Oakwood cemeteries in Bedford will honor the local men who died in World War II at 3 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring fresh flowers.

- The American Legion Post 93 in Buchanan holds a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at Fairview/Mountain View Cemetery. Congressman Ben Cline will speak to the group. There's a luncheon immediately afterward.

- Martinsville will have Memorial Day services at three local cemeteries: 10 a.m. at People's Cemetery, noon at Roselawn Burial Park, and at 6 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. All services will feature a short program and guest speaker.

- Radford holds its annual Memorial Day service honoring the 59 locals who lost their lives in battle as well as veterans and active-duty members. Delegate Chris Hurst and Radford Arsenal Commander Lt. Col. James Scott will speak. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Bisset Park gazebo.

- The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Delegate Nick Rush will give the keynote address. The service begins at 9:30 a.m.

- American Legion 104 in Appomattox commemorates Memorial Day at a special ceremony. The keynote speaker is Sergeant Andrew King, who is retired from the U. S. Marine Corps. He is a native of Dinwiddie County. The service starts at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 104.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.