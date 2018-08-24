Local high school named best in academics

FOREST, Va. - A local high school in our region is being called the best in academics. Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County recently won the Wells Fargo Cup. Last school year, the school won in region and state playoffs for categories like debates, drama and film fest. At the end, those titles are counted as points in the Virginia High School League competition.

"There are only six schools in each division that get to have the Wells Fargo Cup and it really puts you with some really academic schools when you look at the list. So we're very, very proud of it,” Dr. LeeAnn Calvert, principal of Jefferson Forest, said.

Two other local schools in different classes were also recognized. Galileo Magnet won its first cup, while Radford claimed its third straight title.



