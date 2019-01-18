Local teachers take pie to face for perfect attendance

FOREST, Va. - About six teachers took a pie in the face after their students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bedford County won their attendance challenge.

The students were challenged to meet a 90 percent or higher attendance rate and the students exceeded that with 97 percent.

Principal Brian Wilson said they do this to motivate children to develop a love of learning.

"Students who miss just two days a month end up missing 18 days of school, which is almost a month of instruction. We find statistically they're five times more likely to fall behind their peers in reading, writing, math, oral content. Attendance is a big part even in early elementary school," Wilson said.

Wilson said they are having another attendance challenge. If students reach 100 percent, the principal will shave his head.

