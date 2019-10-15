Man allegedly took 'large amount' of meds, fired gun during standoff in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man is in custody after a standoff in Bedford County.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a woman called 911 to report that her husband, Ralph Saunders, had taken a large amount of medication and said he would "shoot the first person who arrived at his residence," according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The woman apparently told authorities that she and Saunders were separated, and he lived on Conner Lane.

When deputies arrived at the house, Saunders refused to cooperate, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple times, Saunders walked out on the front porch, made gestures and went back into the house, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Around midnight, authorities say Saunders opened a bedroom window, yelled and shot a gun.

About 35 minutes later, Saunders exited the house, unarmed, and walked towards his vehicle.

Authorities took Saunders into custody and transported him to a local hospital.

Several criminal charges are pending against Saunders.

Authorities say this was the first time law enforcement had been called to this house.

