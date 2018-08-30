Man arrested, charged after sexual abuse investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man is in custody after authorities received a complaint about possible sexual abuse, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

35-year-old Adam Davis was arrested and charged Wednesday with three counts of custodial sexual abuse, officials said.

On May 25, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said it received a complaint from Bedford County Child Protective Services in reference to a possible sexual abuse case.

That same day, the sheriff's office says one of their investigators along with an investigator with Child Protective Services interviewed the possible victim, officials said.

Davis is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on no bond.

