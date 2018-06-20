Man charged in gang-related murder of Lynchburg teen to plead guilty

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One of the men charged in the brutal gang-related murder of a local teen will plead guilty.

According to the Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney, Lisandro Posda-Vasquez was set to go on trial in September, but will instead enter a plea in court.

The 25-year-old is one of five men accused of killing 17-year-old Raymond Wood.

As 10 News has reported, the teen's body was found on Roaring Run Road last March after he was reported missing.

The suspects are all accused members of the violent street gang MS-13.

