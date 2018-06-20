Man charged in gang-related murder of Lynchburg teen to plead guilty

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One of the men charged in the brutal gang-related murder of a local teen will plead guilty.
According to the Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney, Lisandro Posda-Vasquez was set to go on trial in September, but will instead enter a plea in court.
More Headlines
- Judge rules cameras allowed in courtroom for Raymond Wood trial
- One year later: Family, friends remember Lynchburg teen Raymond Wood
- Capital murder trials postponed for alleged MS-13 members
- Charges upgraded for two men charged in death of Raymond Wood
- Lynchburg mother speaks out after 5 alleged MS-13 gang members charged…
- Two more arrested in Raymond Wood murder
- Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in Maryland linked to Lynchburg teen's death
- Raymond Wood murder suspect moved to Roanoke City Jail
- Trial date set for two MS-13 gang members in Lynchburg murder case
The 25-year-old is one of five men accused of killing 17-year-old Raymond Wood.
As 10 News has reported, the teen's body was found on Roaring Run Road last March after he was reported missing.
The suspects are all accused members of the violent street gang MS-13.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.