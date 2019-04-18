Man charged with sexually assaulting, attacking woman in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Deputies arrested a 50-year-old man they say attacked and sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday morning.

Steven John Lorent faces charges of strangulation, object sexual penetration, grand larceny, and felony domestic assault and battery after being arrested Wednesday.

At 6:30 a.m., Bedford County 911 received a call from Little Creek Road in Moneta that a woman had been sexually assaulted. The caller told dispatchers that the victim appeared beaten and had told the caller that she was sexually assaulted.

Bedford County deputies and a Virginia State trooper responded to the home and saw that the victim had multiple injuries.

The victim told authorities that Steve Lorent had sexually and physically assaulted her.

She also said that he took her cellphone and left, which is when she went to a neighbor’s house to get help.

The victim was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries and later released, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later found Lorent at a residence in Huddleston.

In addition to the charges listed above, he was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear from Rockbridge County.

He is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center on no bond.

