Man charged with strangulation, domestic abuse; victim taken to hospital

BLUE RIDGE, Va. - A 42-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he strangled and beat a woman in Bedford County.

Bedford police received a call from the woman's stepdaughter around 10 p.m. Thursday. The caller stated that her stepmother told her that the caller’s father had assaulted her.

Once officers arrived at the scene on Woodshire Drive in Blue Ridge, they unsuccessfully attempted to get someone to answer the door. After several hours passed without any news from inside, authorities received a search warrant to enter the home.

James Lewis Jr. was arrested early Friday morning and charged with felony strangulation and domestic assault and battery. He is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Authorities said they found seven firearms in the home.

The female victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

