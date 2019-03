BEDFORD, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in Bedford.

The man was dropped off Tuesday morning at the Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests and details are limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6011.

