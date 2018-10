BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and women were found dead overnight.

A 911 caller reported a shooting on East Lois Court around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead in the home.

Deputies are not searching for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

