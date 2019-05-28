Minivan chase in Bedford County ends with multiple juveniles arrested

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities blew the tires of a minivan Monday morning to stop a chase in Bedford County, and then arrested multiple juveniles, including the driver, and seized a gun and thousands of dollars in cash from the car, according to Virginia State Police.

At 9:30 a.m., a Bedford County trooper tried to stop a black Dodge minivan for going 61 mph in a 45 mph zone on Hardy Road.

Rather than pull over, the minivan's driver attempted to elude the trooper and turned into the public boat landing on Hardy Road.

Several juveniles exited the vehicle and then the driver broke through a cable to exit the parking lot, and fled on Hardy Road toward Roanoke County, according to state police.

Members of the Roanoke County and Vinton police departments used tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody. Two other juveniles have been charged in connection with the pursuit. State police seized a handgun and $8,700 in cash.

No officers were injured during the chase.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.