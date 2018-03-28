Missing Bedford County 9-year-old girl found

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Zoey Hotaling, 9, has been found and is being checked out by rescue workers.

At this time she appears to be unharmed, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Crews are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl from Goode.

At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from 1200 Blessed Lane in Goode, Virginia, that 9-year-old Zoey Hotaling was missing.

Her father told dispatchers that he last saw Zoey at about 3:45 p.m. and that he and his neighbors had been searching the area for her before calling 911.

She has cerebral palsy and walks with a limp.

Zoey was wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and long khaki pants when she was last seen.

She is with her dog, Peaches, who is copper colored and weighs about 40 pounds.

Caller advises she will answer to her name.

