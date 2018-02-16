Montvale man charged with soliciting a minor

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a Montvale man on Valentine's Day they say solicited a minor.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Division arrested 52-year-old Larry Hawkins at his home in Bedford County.

At the request of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, state police investigated an allegation that Hawkins used a media device to solicit a 17-year-old female for sexual misconduct.

Based on the state police investigation, Hawkins has been charged with six counts of sexual misconduct involving or using media communications. He is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

