Multiple close accidents on Route 460 after vehicle fire in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va - Multiple close calls of secondary accidents were reported as the Bedford Fire Department was responding to a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

The engine compartment of the SUV caught fire in the 3400 block of Route 460, also known in that area as East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, at 7:34 a.m.

The fire was marked under control shortly after the fire engines arrived.

The Bedford Fire Department is warning people to slow down when they are near the scene of an accident.

