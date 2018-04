BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - It's a billboard generating a lot of buzz and mystery with only four words.

"Your wife is HOT!"

Chances are you've seen it in on Graves Mill Road or Route 221 near Forest.

Some think it's for a new gym, while others say it's for an air conditioning company.

We did some digging and according to the billboard company, it's the first step to a big marketing campaign for a company that wants to remain anonymous.

