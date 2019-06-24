Navy sailor with local ties identified as one of 11 killed in Hawaii skydiving plane crash

FOREST, Va. - A Navy sailor with local ties has been identified as one of the people killed in a skydiving accident in Hawaii, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The Hawaiian paper says that the Navy identified Lt. Joshua Drablos, 27, as one of the 11 people killed in Friday's crash of an Oahu Parachute Center Beechcraft King Air at Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia.

Drablos, who is originally from Forest, according to his Navy men's track and field bio, reportedly was a part of the Kunia Cyber Mission Force since late 2018 except for a few months when he was a student at the Naval War College.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.