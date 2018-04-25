Nearly $500,000 in renovations coming to Mariners Landing at Smith Mountain Lake

HUDDLESTON, Va. - Mariners Landing at Smith Mountain Lake is undergoing about $500,000 worth of renovations.

"This is our biggest facelift that's ever been done here," general manager Tommy Esarey said. "We’re trying to touch everything.”

The major renovations will transform Mariners Landing, with changes coming to landscaping, pools, the game room, condos and more.

"A lot of people maybe don't know about us or maybe think we're private, not open to the public, so we're changing that image and we want people to come in and be wowed and have a great time," Esarey said.

Most of the 1,000 acre resort community's business comes during the summer, but it is trying to become a place people want to visit year-round.

"With business conferences and weddings and people coming to stay at the hotel, we needed something for them to do in the winter or bad weather even during season," Esarey said.

Big changes are coming to the golf course, too, with $200,000 allocated for upgrades there.

"Work on the traps, sand traps. We've had to upgrade the greens," Mariners Landing board member Ric Heinemann said.

Heinemann said each improvement is good news not just for Mariners Landing, but for Smith Mountain Lake as a whole.

"All of these communities help contribute to make the lake a special place," Heinemann said.

"I don't want us to be a secret anymore," Esarey said.

They hope to have all of the renovations completed in time for Memorial Day.

