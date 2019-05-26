New Civil War history museum unveiled in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford now has another attraction for people interested in American war history.

The Bedford War Between the States Museum celebrated its grand opening during the weekend after two years of building and collecting. The museum is on the upper floor of the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library and features dozens of Civil War artifacts.

The War Between the States Museum was christened by a group of Confederate reenactors who later participated in a mock battle not far from the museum site. Museum director Douglas Cooper said he is proud to preserve this slice of American history.

"Not a lot of people are doing it," Cooper said. "The fact that we had so much to show that was stored and not being used to teach history, it is extremely important."

A visitor also gifted the museum a nearly century-old Confederate flag.

