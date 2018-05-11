New program in Bedford County will help families with drug abuse

BEDFORD, Va. - A new program in Bedford County will help local families deal with drug abuse.

With approval from the Virginia Supreme Court, family drug court will help keep families together.

Staff at the Bedford County Department of Social Services say they are seeing a rise in addiction, where both the parents and juvenile children, in the same home, are using drugs together.

County officials will select families who want to be helped.

The parents and children will have to follow extensive drug screenings and make multiple court appearances.

"If you do not follow through, you miss meetings, you have a positive drug screening. There's a possibility of jail. You have the possibility of being incarcerated. So that will be definitely a part that will play into this," Tomi Turner, family services manager in Bedford County, said.

Officials hope to start the pilot program in September. Bedford County is one of three localities in the commonwealth to implement the family drug court program.

