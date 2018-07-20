No brotherly love in Bedford as man charged with knocking out brother's teeth, kicking his head

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Bedford County man had to be taken to the hospital after getting in a fight with his brother, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from a man on Board Mountain Road who said his brother had assaulted him.

A deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who was covered in blood and missing several teeth.

The man told the deputy that he and his brother, Christopher Hartman, got into a verbal argument and his brother then hit him in the face.

After falling to the ground, Hartman then kicked him in the head repeatedly, the man said.

A Bedford County medic unit also responded to the scene and transported the victim to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Hartman was not at the residence when the deputy arrived.

Bedford County sheriff’s deputies obtained an arrest warrant for malicious wounding on 27-year-old Christopher Hartman.

Hartman was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center with no bond.

