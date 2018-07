MONETA, Va. - Crews are at the scene of a small plane crash at the Smith Mountain Lake Airport.

As the small World War II-era plane was landing, it pulled to the right, going off the runway, according to state police.

The only person on the plane was able to get out on his own and was not hurt.

State police are investigating the crash.

