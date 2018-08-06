Off-duty deputy saves 1-year-old boy's life at Smith Mountain Lake

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A member of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is responsible for saving the life of a 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned Sunday.

Bedford County 911 received several calls from people who said they were at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park Beach and saw a small child removed from the water who was unresponsive and not breathing.

As emergency crews were being dispatched and responding, Cpl. Sonny Daniels, who was at the state park and off duty, heard a woman screaming and carrying a small child out of the water.

He immediately took the child and started performing CPR, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Through Daniels efforts, the child responded and began coughing, crying and breathing on his own. The child was taken to the hospital and released Monday.

Sheriff Brown will present Daniels and three other Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies with the Office’s Life Saving Award in the near future.

