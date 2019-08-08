One dead, one injured, roads now open after Bedford County crash on Route 122

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and one is injured after a crash in Bedford County on Route 122.



10 News is on the scene and reports that all lanes of traffic are now open, as of 5:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lanes are still blocked after crews responded to a crash in Bedford County that left multiple people injured.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at MM 21 northbound on Route 122 near South Old Moneta Road.

As of 4:42 p.m., all northbound and southbound lanes remain closed.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time and the Virginia State Police is investigating.

