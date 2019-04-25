One hospitalized after car bursts into flames after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Emergency responders took one person to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Bedford County.

Shortly before 3 p.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Forest and Centerville roads.

First responders arrived to find the two vehicles with heavy damage on the side of the road with one vehicle on fire.

Crews worked on extinguishing the fire while the medics tended to the patients.

One person was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

