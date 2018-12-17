One hospitalized after house fire early Monday morning

BEDFORD, Va. - Crews took one person to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Bedford.

At 1:35 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bell Town Road and found the single-story home in flames.

One person who lived in the home was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

