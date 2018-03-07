Young man dead after car goes over Bedford County embankment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A young man is dead after a car crash in Bedford County, according to rescue personnel.

Rescue crews are responding after an SUV went over an embankment that was at least 15 feet on Route 24 near Staunton River High School.

Two young men were traveling east, crossed the road and landed over the hill, according to Moneta's deputy fire chief.

He also told 10 News that one of the men was able to get himself out of the vehicle, but the other was trapped under the car and after first responders tried for a while to free him they realized that he had already died.

First responders still don't know the cause of the accident. State police are investigating.

