Pa. man travels to Bedford to commit more child sex crimes, is arrested, sheriff's office says

BEDFORD, Va. - On Friday, Bedford County authorities arrested a man they say committed multiple online child sex crimes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lawrence W. Henry Jr., 46, of Normalville, Pennsylvania, faces seven counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

He was arrested by investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children when he traveled to Bedford County in furtherance of the crime, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Member agencies that participated in the operation were the Town of Bedford Police Department and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Additional support was provided by the Bedford County Vice Unit.

Henry is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford without bond.

