BEDFORD, Va. - A stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed next week as crews work to clear trees.

You won't be able to drive between milepost 86 and 91 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. That's between Bedford and Buchanan.

Bicyclists and hikers will not be allowed on the roadway either.

You will still be able to access the Peaks of Otter from the north via Route 43.

