Person flown to hospital after minivan goes down 30-foot embankment on Blue Ridge Parkway

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A person had to be flown to the hospital after a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday night, according to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.

A minivan went down an embankment that's at least 30 feet high, at milepost 69, which is in northern Bedford County.

A tweet from the Fire Company said someone was trapped in the car.

The scene has since been cleared. 

 

