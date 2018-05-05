Person flown to hospital after minivan goes down 30-foot embankment on Blue Ridge Parkway

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A person had to be flown to the hospital after a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday night, according to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.

A minivan went down an embankment that's at least 30 feet high, at milepost 69, which is in northern Bedford County.

A tweet from the Fire Company said someone was trapped in the car.

E2, M142, Crash 2, and SOC personnel are on scene at MP69 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Minivan 30'+ down and embankment, with entrapment. Centra 1 will be flying the patient to a trauma center.@Bedford_FD @ForestDept @BCoFRSOC — Big Island Vol. Fire Co. (@BigIslandVFC) May 4, 2018

The scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.